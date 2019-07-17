UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Concerned Over US Attempts To Fuel Tensions Around Syria's Idlib - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 04:00 PM

Russia Concerned Over US Attempts to Fuel Tensions Around Syria's Idlib - Foreign Minister

Moscow is worried by US attempts to fuel tensions around the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, as these steps resemble the policy of the administration of former US president Barack Obama, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Moscow is worried by US attempts to fuel tensions around the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, as these steps resemble the policy of the administration of former US president Barack Obama, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We are very much concerned over the position of the United States and its closest allies on the developments in Idlib, over constant attempts to escalate tensions and to call for non-implementation of the Russian-Turkish memorandum that envisages eliminating terror threat in Idlib," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after talks with Marcel Amon-Tanoh, the foreign minister of Cote d'Ivoire.

"This is very much similar to the policy that the Obama administration used to pursue in Syria and that included one strongly negative element, that of abstaining from 'touching' Jabhat al-Nusra [terrorist organization, banned in Russia]. We now see the same in the context of Idlib," Lavrov added.

Russia has grounds for believing that Washington's policy reflects its desire to make Jabhat al-Nusra a participant of the peace negotiations, Lavrov stated, qualifying this approach as a "delayed-action mine."

Related Topics

Barack Obama Syria Moscow Russia Washington Idlib Same United States From

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Ghana foster business coop ..

2 seconds ago

DSCD to evaluate Sharjah Police via survey

10 seconds ago

Kuwait oil price down to US$66.17 pb

19 seconds ago

Retired US Supreme Court justice John Paul Stevens ..

3 minutes ago

Bus fare increased up to 100%, using fake lists

3 minutes ago

Germany in deal with Amazon to change terms of use ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.