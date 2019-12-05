Russia Considers Claims of Being Uncooperative on Berlin Murder Probe Baseless - Lavrov

Russia considers claims on its lack of cooperation on the investigation into a killing of a Georgian national in Germany baseless, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russia considers claims on its lack of cooperation on the investigation into a killing of a Georgian national in Germany baseless, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

The German Foreign Ministry said Wednesday it had declared two employees of the Russian embassy personae non grata over their suspected involvement in a murder of a Georgian citizen. The German Foreign Ministry said it was expecting "urgent cooperation" from Russia.

"If our German partners say that 'we think Russia did not cooperate enough,' I do not know what they are basing this statement on," Lavrov said, when asked about the investigation.

The minister added that Russia had been chastised over its alleged lack of participation in the investigation of a crash of MH17 Boeing.

According to Lavrov, when Russia asked what was meant by this "lack of participation," it was told, "You must confess that you did this."

"If our German colleagues use this as a reference, then it probably will not work out between us, and you probably should not talk to anyone like that," the foreign minister said.

Meanwhile, the German prosecutors suggested that Russian "state bodies" may have been involved in the killing.

The spokesman for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, stressed back in August, shortly after a Russian national was detained in Berlin as a suspect, that the case had "nothing to do with the Russian state and official institutions."