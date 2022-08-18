UrduPoint.com

Russia Cooperating With UN To Normalize Food, Fertilizer Exports - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Russia Cooperating With UN to Normalize Food, Fertilizer Exports - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Moscow is actively cooperating with the UN to unblock the exports of Russian fertilizers, grain and other products to resolve the problem of food security, Director of the Department of International Organizations at the Russian Foreign Ministry Pyotr Ilyichev said in an interview with Sputnik.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Lviv on Wednesday, where he will attend a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. On Friday, the Secretary General is expected to visit Odesa, and the next day he will visit the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, formed as part of the UN-brokered grain deal.

"Regarding the fulfillment by the UN of its obligations to normalize the supply of Russian food, fertilizers and raw materials for their production to global markets, I would like to note the following: we are actively cooperating with the UN Secretariat. It, in turn, is conducting targeted work with Washington, Brussels and private foreign companies. The entire world, primarily developing countries, is interested in stabilization of international food markets," Ilyichev said.

He noted that when the artificial illegitimate obstacles the West created for Russian companies carrying out foreign economic activity are eliminated, it will be possible to restore the normal functioning of supply chains and solve other tasks related to ensuring food security.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu signed in Istanbul on July 22 two related documents to address the problems of food and fertilizer supplies to world markets. The first one, a memorandum, stipulates the obligation of the UN to remove various restrictions on the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to global markets.

The second defines the algorithm for the exportation of Ukrainian agricultural products from the Black Sea ports controlled by Ukraine. The second document is based on the algorithm proposed by Russia, according to which a maritime humanitarian corridor is created for the safe exit of commercial ships from the Black Sea ports controlled by Ukraine and back.

Related Topics

World United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Visit Brussels Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan July Market From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2022

46 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

51 minutes ago
 Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurr ..

Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurram Dastgir

10 hours ago
 State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Anton ..

State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Antonov, Russian Officials on Thurs ..

10 hours ago
 Japan's Ruling Party Policy Chief Visits Facility ..

Japan's Ruling Party Policy Chief Visits Facility Linked to Unification Church - ..

10 hours ago
 US to Take Steps in Coming Weeks to Counter Chines ..

US to Take Steps in Coming Weeks to Counter Chinese Activity Around Taiwan - Sta ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.