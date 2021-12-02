UrduPoint.com

Russia-CSTO Proposal On Cybersecurity Was Removed From OSCE Agenda - Lavrov

The proposal of Russia and the CSTO to adopt a declaration on countering the use of the Internet for terrorist purposes was withdrawn from discussion in the OSCE only because the initiative came from Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

"In an organization called 'the Organization for Security and Cooperation,' antagonism is growing, confrontational rhetoric is expanding, the OSCE's work processes are being hampered. It is difficult to reach a compromise even in the obvious areas of coincidence of interests of all participating countries," Lavrov said at a briefing on the results of the OSCE ministerial council.

As an example, Lavrov cited the CSTO's proposal to counter the use of the Internet for terrorist purposes.

"At this session, we, together with our CSTO colleagues, submitted a draft declaration on the need to counter the use of the Internet for terrorist purposes. It may seem what is even more relevant? Unfortunately, our Western partners, without giving any arguments on the merits of our proposals, withdrew it from the discussion, because, it was obvious that they did not like that it was Russia that came up with such an initiative," the minister explained.

