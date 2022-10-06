UrduPoint.com

Russia Deplores Suspension Of Easy Visa Agreement With Switzerland - Senior Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Russia Deplores Suspension of Easy Visa Agreement With Switzerland - Senior Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Russia's assessment of Switzerland's decision to suspend the agreement facilitating mutual issuance of visas is negative as it indicates Bern's further shift away from neutrality, Oleg Tyapkin, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's Third European Department, told Sputnik.

"(Our assessment is) certainly negatively. This decision made by Switzerland once again confirms that the country is backsliding on the neutrality principles and devalues the confederation's reputation of 'honest broker,' which has brought many dividends and advantages to Bern on the global stage in the past," Tyapkin said.

Switzerland suspended the visa deal with Russia on September 19. It also suspended a bilateral agreement on tax information exchange, just ahead of a new round of information exchange in September.

Switzerland has repeatedly joined EU sanctions against Russia in response to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine despite its proclaimed neutrality. In August, the country's largest party with parliament representation, the Swiss People's Party, said that the sanctions imposed by Switzerland against Russia violated the country's commitment to neutrality and, therefore, its constitution.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Bern Switzerland August September Visa From Agreement

Recent Stories

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money launderi ..

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money laundering case

48 minutes ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will b ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will bring revolutionary changes in ..

1 hour ago
 No one would be allowed to mount an assault on Isl ..

No one would be allowed to mount an assault on Islamabad: Ruling Coalition

1 hour ago
 Govt taking measures to bring down dollar price: I ..

Govt taking measures to bring down dollar price: Ishaq Dar

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.