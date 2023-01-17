UrduPoint.com

Russia Expands Entry Ban List Of EU Officials In Response To Unfriendly Actions

January 17, 2023

Russia Expands Entry Ban List of EU Officials in Response to Unfriendly Actions

In response to the unfriendly actions of the European Union, Moscow has expanded the stop list of representatives of European institutions and EU member states who are banned from entering Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) In response to the unfriendly actions of the European Union, Moscow has expanded the stop list of representatives of European institutions and EU member states who are banned from entering Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The European Union continues its attempts to put pressure on Russia through unilateral restrictive measures. On December 16, 2022, the EU countries adopted the ninth sanctions package. We consider such EU actions illegitimate, undermining the international legal prerogatives of the UN Security Council," the ministry said.

According to the diplomatic mission, "the European Parliament is also pursuing an aggressive anti-Russian line, having approved at its meeting on November 23, 2022 a resolution 'on recognizing the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism.'"

"Once again, this shows double standards of the Western political community, which since 2014 turned a blind eye to the killings of residents of Donbas by the Kiev security forces.

In response to unfriendly actions, the Russian side expanded the list of representatives of European institutions and EU member states, for whom exit from the Russian Federation and entry into the Russian Federation is prohibited," the statement says.

The additions include the leadership of the law enforcement agencies of the EU countries involved in the preparation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as part of the EU mission to provide military assistance to Ukraine, European government and commercial structures that produce and supply weapons and military equipment to the Kiev regime, as well as citizens of the EU states seen in systematic public anti-Russian rhetoric. It is clarified that the restrictions apply to individual members of the European Parliament.

"We confirm that any unfriendly actions by Western countries will continue to receive a timely and adequate response," the ministry concluded.

