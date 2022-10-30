UrduPoint.com

Russia Expands List Of Unfriendly Countries By Adding 11 British Overseas Territories

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2022 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) The Russian government has expanded on Sunday the list of unfriendly countries and territories by adding 11 more British Overseas Territories that supported the sanctions against Moscow.

"The government has expanded the list of foreign states and territories that commit unfriendly actions against Russia, Russian companies, and citizens. An order has been signed. Another 11 British Overseas Territories have been added to the list, which supported the sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom against Russia," a statement read.

Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, Cayman Islands, Falkland Islands, Montserrat, Pitcairn Islands, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Akrotiri and Dhekelia, Turks and Caicos Islands were added to the list by the Russian government, the statement added.

Initially, the list included three territories controlled by the UK- the island of Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, and Gibraltar. Thus, now all 14 British Overseas Territories are included in the "unfriendly" list.

