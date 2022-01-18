Russia Has Reason to Believe Berlin Directly Linked to RT DE Oppression in Germany- Lavrov

There are reasons to believe that the German authorities are directly related to the oppression of Russia's RT DE broadcaster in Germany, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

"We have reason to believe that the German government is directly related to what is happening (with RT DE in Germany)," Lavrov told reporters following talks with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Moscow.

Moscow does not want to create any obstacles for the work of German journalists in Russia but may be forced to do this, the diplomat added.

"We expect that Germany ... will nevertheless take measures that will not discriminate against the RT DE channel," Lavrov said.