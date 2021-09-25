Russia Hopes US to Take Constructive Steps Toward Korean Peninsula Settlement - Lavrov

Russia hopes that the Biden administration will take more constructive steps regarding the situation on the Korean Peninsula than its predecessor, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) Russia hopes that the Biden administration will take more constructive steps regarding the situation on the Korean Peninsula than its predecessor, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"I heard signals from Pyongyang that the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) is interested in normalizing relations with the Republic of Korea.

We have always supported direct dialogue between the North and the South, not always advocated by the previous US administration, which wanted to control the whole process," Lavrov said at a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York.

"I expect that in the new circumstances (US President) Joe Biden's administration will be prepared to take more constructive steps to encourage the resumption of normal North-South contacts," he added.