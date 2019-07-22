UrduPoint.com
Russia, India To Discuss Construction Of 2nd Nuclear Power Plant In India At EEF - Borisov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 10:34 PM

Russia, India to Discuss Construction of 2nd Nuclear Power Plant in India at EEF - Borisov

Russia and India will discuss a spot for a second nuclear power station in India based on a Russian design during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told reporters on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Russia and India will discuss a spot for a second nuclear power station in India based on a Russian design during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told reporters on Monday.

"We have repeatedly raised the issue of the second spot [for the nuclear power station], this has taken more time than usual, partly because of the elections in India that concluded in May. We hope that we will pay attention to this issue, important both for us and for India, while in Vladivostok. This is about building six more modern power units [in India]," Borisov said.

