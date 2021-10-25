Russia Interested in Holding UN Donor Conference for Afghanistan - Kabulov

Russia supports holding a United Nations donor conference on assistance to Afghanistan as soon as possible, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Russia supports holding a United Nations donor conference on assistance to Afghanistan as soon as possible, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.

"Since all the participants in the Moscow format agreed that such a conference should be held under the auspices of the UN, so we will work with the UN secretariat in New York, we pass this ball on to them, they need to decide," Kabulov told a press conference, adding that Russia, like Afghans and regional countries, is interested that this conference takes place "as soon as possible."