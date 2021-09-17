Russia, Iran, Pakistan, China Want to See Inclusive Government in Afghanistan - Tehran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The Russian, Iranian, Pakistani and Chinese top diplomats met at a regional security summit in Tajikistan on Thursday to emphasize the importance of having an inclusive government in charge of Afghanistan, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

"The top diplomats supported the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic groups in Afghanistan. An Afghanistan free of terrorism, free of drugs and free of threats against its neighbors was another topic on the agenda," it tweeted.

The Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) presented last week an all-male interim government composed of mostly Pashtun ministers. It is led by Mullah Hasan Akhund, a close ally of the Islamist militant group's founder.