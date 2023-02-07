Russia, Mali See Potential for Development of Energy, Agriculture Cooperation - Lavrov

BAMAKO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Russia and Mali have agreed to continue efforts to develop cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres, including the development agriculture, energy, transport and other infrastructure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We agreed to continue efforts to strengthen trade, economic and investment spheres... Promising areas of development are geological exploration and mineral reserves, energy, transport and other infrastructure, agriculture," Lavrov said said at a joint press conference with Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop.

Russia's part in Mali's trade turnover will continue to increase, Lavrov added.