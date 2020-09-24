Russia Might Take Tit-For-Tat Measures Over Diplomats Expulsion From Bulgaria - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Moscow might take tit-for-tat measures in response to Sofia's decision to expel two Russian diplomats on suspicion of espionage, the Russian embassy in Bulgaria said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, media reported, citing the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry, that the diplomats had 72 hours to leave the country.

"The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory tit-for-tat measures," the statement posted on the embassy's Facebook account reads.

On Wednesday, Bulgarian prosecutors said that two diplomats were involved in espionage ” looking for state secrets and transferring them to Moscow. According to prosecutors, the criminal cases against the two Russians were closed due to their diplomatic status.

According to prosecutors, one of the individuals worked at the consulate department of the Russian Embassy in Sofia, while the other worked for the Russian trade mission.