Russia Not Going to Include New Territories, Special Operation Continues - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Russia is not planning to include any new territories, but it is necessary to liberate parts of the new Russian regions occupied by Kiev, the goals of the special military operation remain the same, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"About this (accession of new territories to Russia) this is out of the question. At least, there were no statements in this regard. But there is still a lot of work to be done to liberate the territories. You know that in a number of new regions of the Russian Federation there are occupied territories that have to be liberated," Peskov told a briefing.

The spokesperson added that this concerns parts of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), and that Russia is still committed to the goal of the special operation of liberating the people of Donbas.

"One of the main goals of the special military operation, as stated by the (Russian) president (Vladimir Putin) on February 24, was to protect people who live in the South-East of Ukraine, who live in Donbas. As part of the protection of these people, these territories were formed, which were included as a result of referendums held there. That's what the president was talking about," Peskov concluded.