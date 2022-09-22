Russia Offers Uganda Help to Fight Ebola Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor on Thursday expressed readiness to help Uganda tackle the new Ebola outbreak by sending vaccines and specialists to the country.

On Tuesday, the Ugandan authorities have declared an Ebola outbreak in the central municipality of Mubende after the death of a 24-year-old local resident infected with the Ebola-Sudan strain.

"In connection with the Ebola outbreak in Uganda, Rospotrebnadzor is ready to assist the Ugandan side in the rapid normalization of the epidemiological situation. The partners have already received proposals on possible supplies of the Russian vaccine against Ebola and on sending Russian specialists with experience in combating especially dangerous infections obtained in the Republic of Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo," the watchdog said in a statement.

Rospotrebnadzor said it would continue to closely monitor developments.

Ebola is an acute viral infection that affects humans and some other species of animals. According to the World Health Organization, during the last major epidemic, which broke out in West Africa in 2015, 28,600 people were infected with Ebola, and more than 11,300 of them died.