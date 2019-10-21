Russia Registers 18 Truce Violations in 4 Syrian Provinces Over Past 24 Hours - Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The Russian military has registered 18 episodes of fighting in Syria over the past 24 hours, with militants attacking settlements in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Idlib, Major General Aleksey Bakin, the head of the Russian reconciliation center for Syria, said.

"On October 19, 18 attacks have been registered. Militants from illegal armed formations have shot Sabikiya, Maqanis al-Duwairy settlements in Aleppo province; Kalaz-Tahtani, Chekurjak, Janajik, Nahsheba, Kermel, Saraf in Latakia province; Zaituna, As Salhiya, Moqa, Hobait, Khan Shaykhun, Kafarya in Idlib province; Dar Hardata in Hama province" Bakin said.

Major General said that as of October 20, 907 educational and 206 medical institutions, 32,524 residential buildings were restored. Around 1,096 kilometers of roads were also repaired.

He added that the Russian reconciliation center calls on the commanders of illegal armed groups to abandon provocations and embark on a peaceful conflict settlement in areas under their control.