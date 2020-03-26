UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 182 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 182 new COVID-19 cases in 18 regions over the past 24 hours, with the total count now reaching 840, and two deaths related to the coronavirus infection, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Russia has registered 182 new COVID-19 cases in 18 regions over the past 24 hours, with the total count now reaching 840, and two deaths related to the coronavirus infection, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has registered 182 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 18 regions," the center said in a statement, adding that the country currently has 840 cases in 56 regions.

"Two deaths related to the coronavirus infection have been registered, both in Moscow," the center added.

According to the response center, 136 of the new cases were registered in Moscow.

Nine people have been discharged from hospitals across Russia due to recovering from COVID-19, the center went on to say. The total number of people who have recovered has reached 38.

