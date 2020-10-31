Russia Registers 38 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 12 - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 38 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 12, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 38 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 12, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 38 facts of opening fire (33 of them reported by the Syrian side) in the provinces: Idlib-22, Aleppo-5, Latakia-4, Hama-7.

The Turkish part of the representation stated 12 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry has noted that there were no humanitarian actions by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria in the last 24 hours.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.