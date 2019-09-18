UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 45 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 01:15 PM

Russia Registers 45 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 45 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 44 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 45 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 44 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"[Over the past 24 hours], the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 45 cases of firing: 15 in the province of Idlib, 13 in Aleppo, 13 in Latakia, and four in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 44 truce breaches: 20 in the province of Idlib, 11 in Latakia, 11 in Hama, and two in Aleppo," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The bulletin added that Russian military had held no humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

The Syrian government has regained control over most of the territories that were seized by terrorists in late 2017, however anti-terror operations still continue in a number of areas.

Related Topics

Firing Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Idlib Aleppo 2017 Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Over 1,200 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

2 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan cha ..

2 minutes ago

NIDA launches project "Female Youth Empowerment"

2 minutes ago

Brexit With Deal Can Still Happen - European Commi ..

2 minutes ago

European equities dip at open before Fed

5 minutes ago

'Chinese online taxi service' offers 10% discounts ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.