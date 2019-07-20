UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 5 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 02:24 PM

Russia Registers 5 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered five truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded two ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered five truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded two ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Wednesday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered five cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia - 2, Aleppo - 2, Hama - 1.

The Turkish side has registered two cases of ceasefire violations in the province of Hama," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Syrian conflict has been ongoing since 2011. Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantor states of the Syrian ceasefire. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus guarantee safe return of Syrian refugees to their homes.

Related Topics

Firing Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Aleppo Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

Secretary ECP calls DRO Kurram Distrct

42 seconds ago

Biggest Pakistani gathering awaits PM Imran's addr ..

43 seconds ago

Etihad Airways flies 5 million passengers to and f ..

10 minutes ago

French Police Detain 198 People Amid Celebrations ..

17 minutes ago

US bracing for extreme heat as weekend temperature ..

17 minutes ago

Two killed, one injured in separate road accidents ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.