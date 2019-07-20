Russia Registers 5 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered five truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded two ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Wednesday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered five cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia - 2, Aleppo - 2, Hama - 1.

The Turkish side has registered two cases of ceasefire violations in the province of Hama," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Syrian conflict has been ongoing since 2011. Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantor states of the Syrian ceasefire. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus guarantee safe return of Syrian refugees to their homes.