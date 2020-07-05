UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 12:40 PM

Russia Registers 6,736 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) A further 6,736 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Russia over the past 24 hours, a slight increase compared to the 6,632 new positive tests reported the day before, the country's coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,736 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 2,005 (29.8 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the case total in 85 regions has grown to 681,251, with the daily increase standing at 1.

0 percent.

Russia's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 10,161 after 134 new deaths were reported over the past day, the response center said. The corresponding rise to the death toll on Saturday was 168.

Once again, the city of Moscow reported the highest number of new cases, with 650 (680 on Saturday). A further 287 new positive tests were registered in Moscow Region (275 on Saturday) and the corresponding increase in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area was 272, down from 273 the day before.

