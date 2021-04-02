Russia Registers 8,792 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Russia registered 8,792 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 9,169 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,563,056, the coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 8,792 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,138 cases (12.9 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,563,056, with the rate of increase falling to 0.19 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,764 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 2,151 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 708 new cases, down from 710 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 601 new cases, up from 560 on Thursday.

The response center reported 400 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 383 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 99,633.

Total recoveries increased by 9,832 over the given period, down from 10,247 the day before, and reached 4,186,251.