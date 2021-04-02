UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 8,792 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 01:20 PM

Russia Registers 8,792 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Russia registered 8,792 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 9,169 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,563,056, the coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 8,792 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,138 cases (12.9 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,563,056, with the rate of increase falling to 0.19 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,764 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 2,151 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 708 new cases, down from 710 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 601 new cases, up from 560 on Thursday.

The response center reported 400 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 383 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 99,633.

Total recoveries increased by 9,832 over the given period, down from 10,247 the day before, and reached 4,186,251.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 129.2 million

6 minutes ago

Mother saves girl from kidnapping

4 minutes ago

Death Toll From Train Derailment in Taiwan Reaches ..

4 minutes ago

SC upholds ECP’s decision, orders to hold re-pol ..

15 minutes ago

Cambodian tourist attraction Angkor sees 98.8-pct ..

11 minutes ago

Chinese stocks close higher 2 april 2021

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.