Russia Says Destroyed 47 Ukrainian Drones
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Russia said Saturday that it had destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones over its southern regions overnight, mostly in the Rostov area bordering Ukraine.
Kyiv has regularly launched drones into Russia during Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine, now in its third year.
"Air defence systems on duty intercepted and destroyed over the territories of Belgorod region (one drone), Kursk region (two drones), Volgograd region (three drones) and Rostov region (41 drones)," the Russian army said on social media.
The southern Rostov region is a hub for the Russian army to plan its military operations in Ukraine.
Rostov's governor Vasily Golubev said on social media that a drone attack had hit the city of Taganrog, on the Azov Sea near a Russian-occupied part of Ukraine.
He said a rescue worker was wounded but there were "no dead".
Social media channels close to the Russian army said Ukraine had targeted an aviation plant in Taganrog.
"In Taganrog, in all likelihood, the target of the raid was the Beriev aviation plant," according to a post by the Telegram channel Rybar, which has close army links.
The channel also alleged that another target was a military air base further into Russia in the town of Morozovsk.
Authorities in the Kursk region, which lies further north and also borders Ukraine, said a clinic had been damaged in the main city of Kursk.
Regional governor Roman Starovoyt posted a video of himself outside "polyclinic number six in Kursk". The top of the green building was visibly damaged.
"Luckily, everyone is alive," Starovoyt said, adding that medics had evacuated patients from a nearby hospital.
Kursk is a city of around 440,000 people, around 120 kilometres (75 miles) from the Ukraine border.
Later Saturday, Yevgeny Balitsky, governor of the occupied Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia, said a drone attack caused a fire at a facility that was part of the electricity grid, without injuring anyone.
He said the facility served the Ukrainian border village of Polohi, which has been occupied by Russian forces since March 2022.
Firefighters were still battling the flames, Balitsky said.
bur/ach/bc/js
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
More Stories From World
-
Israel says Canada, Sweden wrong to resume UNRWA funding9 minutes ago
-
Lufthansa cabin crews to strike in German cities9 minutes ago
-
Fragile calm in Haiti capital after latest violence10 minutes ago
-
Macron's camp blasts far right at EU election campaign launch60 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results2 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table2 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship table2 hours ago
-
Quesada hails Italy's 'nutters' after historic Scotland win2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table2 hours ago
-
Kane equals 60-year-old record as eight-goal Bayern keep hopes alive2 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update2 hours ago