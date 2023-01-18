Russia, Serbia Discussing Holding Cross Year of Culture and Tourism - Presidential Envoy

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) High-ranking Russian and Serbian officials are discussing holding a cross year of culture and tourism, as well as marking the 185th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Russian presidential envoy for intercultural cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy said.

Shvydkoy is on a working visit in Serbia, where he met with First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, Culture Minister Maja Gojkovic, education Minister Branko Ruzic and other officials. According to Shvydkoy, a draft agreement on cooperation in film production between Moscow and Belgrade was discussed.

"The emphasis was also placed on the possible holding of a cross year of culture and tourism, which could be organized in 2024. There is the consent of counterparts with whom I spoke and (Serbian) President (Aleksandar) Vučić to this," he said.

"I think we could organize a broad program this year... 2023 is the year of the 185th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations," Shvydkoy said at a briefing at the Russian Embassy.

He said the support of Russia by nearly 80 percent of Serbian citizens in the current conditions is a sincere and unconditional feeling.