UrduPoint.com

Russia Slams Macron Comments On Ukraine Arms Deliveries

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Russia slams Macron comments on Ukraine arms deliveries

Russia on Wednesday criticised comments by French President Emmanuel Macron, who refused this week to rule out delivering fighter jets to Ukraine, while warning against the risk of escalation

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Russia on Wednesday criticised comments by French President Emmanuel Macron, who refused this week to rule out delivering fighter jets to Ukraine, while warning against the risk of escalation.

"Forgive me but this is absurd," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters during a press briefing.

"Is the president of France really certain that if arms, heavy weapons and aircraft are supplied to the Kyiv regime to conduct combat operations, this will not lead to an escalation of the situation?" she said.

"I refuse to believe that an adult person is guided by this kind of logic.

"Such statements only increase the already irrepressible appetite of the Zelensky regime," she said, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Macron said Monday he would not rule out the delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine, telling Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Netherlands that, "Nothing is excluded in principle".

But he also said that any arms would "not be escalatory" and should only be "to aid the resistance effort" rather than targeting Russia itself.

Ukraine is expecting to receive up to 140 modern tanks from its Western allies, and Zelensky is now urging the West to send fighter jets and long-range missiles.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia France Lead Netherlands From

Recent Stories

Moscow warns Israel against supplying arms to Ukra ..

Moscow warns Israel against supplying arms to Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 US chipmaker Wolfspeed to open plant in Germany

US chipmaker Wolfspeed to open plant in Germany

2 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia to host 2027 Asian Cup, World Cup nex ..

Saudi Arabia to host 2027 Asian Cup, World Cup next?

2 minutes ago
 Stocks and dollar struggle before Fed rate decisio ..

Stocks and dollar struggle before Fed rate decision

4 minutes ago
 US manufacturing activity contracts for third mont ..

US manufacturing activity contracts for third month: survey

4 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Appointing Louis Bono as US Adviser f ..

Blinken Says Appointing Louis Bono as US Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.