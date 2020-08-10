Russia to Conduct Observation Flight Over Germany This Week - Defense Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Russia will carry out an observation flight over Germany from August 10-13 under the Open Skies Treaty, the head of Russia's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, Sergei Ryzhkov, said.

"The observation flight over Germany will be carried out from August 10 to 13 under the Open Skies Treaty via Russia's TU-154M-LK-1 observation plane. The maximum flight range will be 1,300 kilometers [807 miles]," Ryzhkov told Krasnaya Zvezda, the official newspaper of the Russian Defense Ministry.

German specialists will also be aboard in order to ensure compliance with the agreed parameters and the use of the agreed equipment.

The treaty was signed in Helsinki on March 24, 1992, to promote the openness and transparency of military forces and activities in the post-Cold War era.

The treaty allows the member states to openly gather information on respective armed forces and their military activities during scheduled observation flights. There are 34 signatories, including most of the NATO states, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and several others. The United States decided to exit the accord earlier this year.