Russia to Further Assist African Countries in Solving Problems - Putin

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia intends to continue to assist African partners in tackling the contemporary challenges and problems, and will continue to support the desire of African states to conduct independent policies.

"We intend to continue to fully assist the efforts of our African partners aimed at resolving local crises, countering terrorism and extremism, cross-border crime and drug trafficking, as well as other challenges and security threats," Putin said at a reception in honor of the participants of the Russia-Africa summit.

The Russia-Africa summit and business forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, kicked off on Wednesday inRussia's Black Sea resort of Sochi. Over 40 African nations are represented by heads of state or government at the summit, while 11 others sent their vice presidents, foreign ministers or ambassadors.

