Russia To Hold UNSC Meeting On Violation Of Military Products Export Agreements - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Russia to Hold UNSC Meeting on Violation of Military Products Export Agreements - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) During Russia's chairmanship in the UN Security Council (UNSC) in April, a meeting of the council is planned to be held on the violation of military products export agreements, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"In April, Russia assumes the presidency in the UN Security Council...

As one of the central events during this period, our delegation plans to hold a meeting of the Security Council on April 10 on the topic 'risks generated by the violation of agreements on the regulation of military products exports.' In the current conditions, we are convinced of the need for a thorough analysis of the consequences of non-compliance with contractual obligations for the so-called end user in military supplies, as well as discussion of ways to counter such destructive steps," Zakharova told a briefing.

