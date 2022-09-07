UrduPoint.com

Russia To Maintain Cooperation With Partners On ISS - Roscosmos CEO

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2022 | 01:50 PM

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russia will maintain cooperation with its partners at the International Space Station (ISS), and will find a way to deal with issues caused by the Western sanctions, the head of Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are connected by the ongoing cooperation in the field of manned space missions and at the ISS, and we certainly will continue the interaction without posturing or holding a grudge. I think this makes no sense for science and the issues we are resolving," Borisov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia's Vladivostok.

The Roscosmos CEO added that Moscow is looking for solutions to issues in the space and rocket-building industry caused by sanctions, but in general doesn't consider Western restrictions as a hindrance to Russian space projects and their operation.

The EEF takes place on September 5-8 in Vladivostok. The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.

