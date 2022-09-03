UrduPoint.com

Russia To Present Proof Next Week Of US Researching Bioweapons In Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Russia to Present Proof Next Week of US Researching Bioweapons in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) Russia will present documents in the UN Office at Geneva next week that prove that the Pentagon has been illegally researching bioweapons at US-run labs in Ukraine, a senior Russian military official said Saturday.

"We want that organizations overseeing the implementation of the (Biological and Toxin Weapons) Convention and the international community take note of these biological threats," Igor Kirillov told a news briefing.

Kirillov, who is in charge of the Russian Armed Forces' radiological, chemical and biological defense, said there was evidence that the United States and Ukraine had violated articles I and IV of the convention, which explicitly ban signatories from developing, producing and stockpiling dangerous agents or toxins and commits them to take any necessary action to prevent this from happening.

Russia has detected more than 50 US-run biolabs near its borders, Kirillov said. China's estimates suggest there are more than 300 US-affiliated biolabs operating in 30 countries. Their presence has increased the number of infectious outbreaks and has led to the spread of non-endemic pathogens.

Russia has recorded a rise in cases of brucellosis, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, West Nile fever and African swine fever in its territories bordering Ukraine in the past decade, the official said further.

He said the Russian Defense Ministry had documents proving that Ukraine had been shipping abroad dangerous pathogens and disease carriers as well as tissue and blood samples taken from patients. At least 16,000 such samples have been transferred to the US and its allies in the past years.

