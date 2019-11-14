Russia To Promote Joint Fight Against Terrorism Financing During BRICS Presidency - Putin
BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) During its BRICS presidency in 2020, Russia will promote close cooperation in the fight against money-laundering and the financing of terrorism, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.
"The Russian presidency plans to work closely with partners in combating money-laundering and terrorism financing, as well as in the return of criminally acquired assets," Putin said at a plenary meeting of the BRICS summit.
The 11th BRICS summit is taking place from November 13-14 in the Brazilian capital of Brasilia.