Russia To Publish Secret Archive Files On WWII Genocide By November

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 07:58 PM

Russia to Publish Secret Archive Files on WWII Genocide by November

A batch of classified archive files documenting genocide committed by Nazi Germany against civilians in occupied Russia will be published by November, a member of a research nonprofit said Friday

SIMPHEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) A batch of classified archive files documenting genocide committed by Nazi Germany against civilians in occupied Russia will be published by November, a member of a research nonprofit said Friday.

The Search Movement of Russia has been working to identify those who perished in Russia during World War Two. It is preparing to release 23 folders of documents and research papers equal to the number of occupied Russian regions as part of its project called "Without Time Limit.

"

"We plan to publish all documents by November 2020 and launch a series of archive document exhibitions in all Russian regions," Yelena Tsunayeva, the organization's secretary, told reporters at a press conference.

Russia will commemorate victims of Nazism on September 2 with a scientific conference and a forum on the Nuremberg trials where the documents will be showcased. This year marks 75 years since the end of World War Two. Separately, the Search Movement will conduct excavations in 23 regions.

