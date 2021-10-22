Russia Trying to Understand What Prevents Sputnik V Registration in EU - Peskov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Russia is trying to understand what documents are missing to register its coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in Europe, and will provide them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The European agency believes that so far an incomplete set of documents has been prepared and handed over to the Europeans.

Now we are trying to understand what they think is lacking, and, of course, our special departments that work ” this is the Health Ministry and the RDIF ” they will supplement this set so that it will be registered in the near future," Peskov told reporters on the sidelines of the Valdai Club meeting.