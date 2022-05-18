UrduPoint.com

Russia-Turkey Trade Rising, Surged By 110% Y/Y To $13.7Bln In Q1 - Novak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Russia-Turkey Trade Rising, Surged by 110% Y/Y to $13.7Bln in Q1 - Novak

The trade between Russia and Turkey is growing despite the current economic situation, in the first quarter it increased 2.1-fold, to $13.7 billion, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said during a working visit to the republic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The trade between Russia and Turkey is growing despite the current economic situation, in the first quarter it increased 2.1-fold, to $13.7 billion, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said during a working visit to the republic.

"In general, despite the current economic situation, trade between our countries is showing growth � in 2021 it grew by 57% to $33 billion. This year, in the first quarter alone, a 2.1-fold increase to $13.7 billion. The current circumstances open up new opportunities for our states to strengthen and develop mutually beneficial ties," the deputy prime minister said.

At the same time, in order to maintain a positive trend in trade, it is important to continue working on lowering barriers to bilateral trade, Novak said. In this regard, cooperation between the customs services of the two countries is actively developing, he said.

Novak arrived on a working visit to Turkey on Wednesday and discussed bilateral cooperation with Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, as well as with the Minister of Trade, Chairman of the Turkish part of the Intergovernmental Commission Mehmet Mus.

