Russia, UN Discuss Grain Deal Implementation, Togliatti-Odessa Ammonia Pipeline - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin held a telephone conversation with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths on March 31, and discussed the implementation of the grain deal and the restoration of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline operations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The progress of the implementation of the Istanbul Package Agreements designed to promote global food security and provide assistance to countries in need in Asia, Africa and Latin America was discussed.

Particular attention, taking into account the supervising role of Martin Griffiths, was paid to the Black Sea initiative for the export of Ukrainian food with an emphasis on the task of restoring the operation of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline," the ministry said in a statement.

The parties also discussed the current situation in Syria with an emphasis on solving urgent humanitarian tasks, primarily to overcome the consequences of the devastating earthquake that occurred in early February, the ministry added.