Russia, UNSC See Good Prospects for Work With New US Envoy - Nebenzia to Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russia and the United States have good prospects for cooperation in the UN Security Council and specifically with new US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik.

On Thursday, Nebenzia took part in a meeting of permanent representatives of the UN Security Council member countries with US President Donald Trump.

"The permanent representative [Craft] has arrived here now, she shows an attitude to deepen this cooperation. My colleagues [from UN Security Councul] treat her good, and so am I, by the way.

This was noted today at a meeting with the president, everyone thanked him for this appointment. So, I think, the prospects are good," Nebenzia said.

He recalled that the Russia was cooperating with the United States at the UN daily.

"We live and breathe here for almost 365 days a year and almost 24 hours a day. Therefore, it makes no sense to talk about prospects, because we are already actively and closely cooperating with the United States," the Russian diplomat added.