UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, UNSC See Good Prospects For Work With New US Envoy - Nebenzia To Sputnik

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 07:30 AM

Russia, UNSC See Good Prospects for Work With New US Envoy - Nebenzia to Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russia and the United States have good prospects for cooperation in the UN Security Council and specifically with new US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik.

On Thursday, Nebenzia took part in a meeting of permanent representatives of the UN Security Council member countries with US President Donald Trump.

"The permanent representative [Craft] has arrived here now, she shows an attitude to deepen this cooperation. My colleagues [from UN Security Councul] treat her good, and so am I, by the way.

This was noted today at a meeting with the president, everyone thanked him for this appointment. So, I think, the prospects are good," Nebenzia said.

He recalled that the Russia was cooperating with the United States at the UN daily.

"We live and breathe here for almost 365 days a year and almost 24 hours a day. Therefore, it makes no sense to talk about prospects, because we are already actively and closely cooperating with the United States," the Russian diplomat added.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Trump United States

Recent Stories

15.88 million overnight tourists at hotels of Abu ..

8 hours ago

Speakers for paradigm shift from traditional teach ..

7 hours ago

Minister announces to establish 500-bed hospital i ..

7 hours ago

New Round of Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Talks May Take ..

7 hours ago

Paris police use tear gas to disperse rioters at s ..

7 hours ago

UN appeals for aid to help millions of Zimbabweans ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.