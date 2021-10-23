UrduPoint.com

Russia Urges UN Mission To Ensure Security Of Staff In Russian Office In Pristina

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) Russia calls on the United Nations Mission in Kosovo to guarantee security for the employees in the Russian office in Pristina, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Saturday.

On Friday, the president of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, announced that Pristina will expel two Russian diplomats based in the city.

"We call on the UN Mission in Kosovo and the International forces in Kosovo within their power according to the resolution 1244 to ensure reliable security and necessary conditions for the work of the personnel of the Russian Chancellery in Pristina. We are waiting for the pursuant written guarantees from the UN administration," Zakharova said in a statement.

