Russia, US Establish Communication Mechanism On Afghanistan - Kremlin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 04:13 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) A communications mechanism between Russia and the United States on Afghanistan has been established, and contacts are likely to continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"These contacts [between Russia and the US] arise when needed, but the contact mechanism is well established.
Of course, the situation requires an exchange of views, an exchange of information, therefore, with a high degree of probability, one way or another, these contacts will continue," Peskov told reporters.
The Kremlin spokesman mentioned that Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a phone conversation with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to discuss the situation in Afghanistan earlier this week.