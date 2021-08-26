UrduPoint.com

Russia, US Establish Communication Mechanism on Afghanistan - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) A communications mechanism between Russia and the United States on Afghanistan has been established, and contacts are likely to continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"These contacts [between Russia and the US] arise when needed, but the contact mechanism is well established.

Of course, the situation requires an exchange of views, an exchange of information, therefore, with a high degree of probability, one way or another, these contacts will continue," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman mentioned that Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a phone conversation with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to discuss the situation in Afghanistan earlier this week.

