Russia Views Mongolia As Friendly Nation, Partner - Prime Minister Medvedev

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Russia views Mongolia as a friendly nation and a partner on the international arena, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Tuesday at a meeting in Moscow with his Mongolian counterpart, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

"We view Mongolia as a friendly country, as our partner, we remember and appreciate Mongolia's help during the Great Patriotic War [World War II]," Medvedev said at a bilateral meeting.

Medvedev added that the parties to the negotiations will discuss issues of cooperation in the economy and social sphere, as well as regional issues.

In turn, the Mongolian prime minister said that he appreciated the opportunity to discuss bilateral cooperation with Medvedev, and conveyed to him a greeting from Mongolian President�Khaltmaagiin Battulga.

"We have traditionally friendly centuries-old relations with the Russian people," Khurelsukh noted.

The visit is Khurelsukh's first to Russia in his capacity as head of government, while Medvedev has visited Mongolia's capital Ulaanbaatar both as the Russian president and prime minister.

