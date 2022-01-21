UrduPoint.com

Russia Vows 'most Serious Consequences' If US Ignores Its Concerns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Russia vowed "the most serious consequences" on Friday if Washington keeps ignoring what it said were its legitimate security concerns over Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had been informed that "further ignoring the legitimate concerns of the Russian Federation.

..will have the most serious consequences," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement following talks between Washington's top diplomat and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

