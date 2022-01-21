Russia vows 'most serious consequences' if US ignores its concerns

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Russia vowed "the most serious consequences" on Friday if Washington keeps ignoring what it said were its legitimate security concerns over Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had been informed that "further ignoring the legitimate concerns of the Russian Federation.

..will have the most serious consequences," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement following talks between Washington's top diplomat and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.