MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The Russian air defense systems have intercepted Ukraine's new Hrim-2 operational-tactical missile for the first time, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"During the day, one Hrim-2 operational-tactical missile, three HIMARS multiple rocket launchers were intercepted, and two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the areas of the settlements of Novoandiivka and Zelenyi Hai of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.