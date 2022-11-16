UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador Summoned To Poland's Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Russian Ambassador Summoned to Poland's Foreign Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev has been summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry, the ministry said in a statement.

"On November 15, 2022, there was a many-hour massive shelling of the entire territory of Ukraine and its critical infrastructure, led by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. At 15:40, a Russian-made missile fell on the territory of the village of Przewodu...

Lublin Voivodeship, killing two citizens of the Republic of Poland," it said.

"In this regard, Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau summoned the Ambassador of the Russian Federation with a demand to immediately provide detailed explanations," the ministry said.

Polish media reported on November 15 in the evening that two missiles had allegedly fallen on the territory of Poland - in the Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine, two people were killed.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Lublin Poland November Border Media

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports o ..

Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports of Russian Missiles Striking Po ..

4 hours ago
 Five People Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion in A ..

Five People Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion in Afghanistan

4 hours ago
 Around 400,000 Dutch People Now Food Insecure - Re ..

Around 400,000 Dutch People Now Food Insecure - Red Cross

4 hours ago
 US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Nominated ..

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Nominated to Be Next Speaker

4 hours ago
 Greek Government Submits Bill on Communication Con ..

Greek Government Submits Bill on Communication Confidentiality for Public Discus ..

4 hours ago
 Russia Expects to See Results From JCPOA Talks Bef ..

Russia Expects to See Results From JCPOA Talks Before End of This Year - Envoy

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.