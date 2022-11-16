WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev has been summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry, the ministry said in a statement.

"On November 15, 2022, there was a many-hour massive shelling of the entire territory of Ukraine and its critical infrastructure, led by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. At 15:40, a Russian-made missile fell on the territory of the village of Przewodu...

Lublin Voivodeship, killing two citizens of the Republic of Poland," it said.

"In this regard, Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau summoned the Ambassador of the Russian Federation with a demand to immediately provide detailed explanations," the ministry said.

Polish media reported on November 15 in the evening that two missiles had allegedly fallen on the territory of Poland - in the Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine, two people were killed.