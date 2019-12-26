UrduPoint.com
Russian Cabinet Imposes 2-Year Ban On Buying Foreign Data Storage Devices For State Needs

Thu 26th December 2019 | 03:34 PM

The Russian government has imposed a two-year ban on buying foreign data storage devices for state needs, and a relevant document has been published on the official legal information portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) The Russian government has imposed a two-year ban on buying foreign data storage devices for state needs, and a relevant document has been published on the official legal information portal.

"To impose a ban on admission of software and hardware data storage systems, ...

originating from foreign sates, to purchasing goods for meeting state and municipal needs," the resolution read.

The decision was made "for ensuring security of important information infrastructure of the Russian Federation, including that used in implementation of the national goals," according to the document.

The document was signed on December 21. It entered into force on the same day and will be valid during two years.

