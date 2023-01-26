UrduPoint.com

Russian Cabinet Proposes Ending Disposal Of Confiscated Goods

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2023 | 11:19 PM

The Russian government submitted a motion to the parliament on Thursday that calls for an end to state disposal of consumer goods confiscated as a result of administrative or criminal proceedings

Lawmakers cited "the current foreign policy and macroeconomic situation" as the reason for changing the Administrative Code that "strictly mandates" destruction of seized products of end-user oriented light industry, such as food and textile.

The draft document said that several categories of consumer goods on the disposal list could be "reintroduced in the economic turnover and used for their intended purposes," for instance, as humanitarian assistance.

