Russian Consulate Urges Russians to Avoid Public Places in Hong Kong Amid Mass Protests

HONG KONG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) The Russian Consulate General in Hong Kong on Friday called on Russian travelers to avoid areas gripped by ongoing anti-government protests.

"We strongly recommend you to refrain from visiting public places during protests and rallies and follow the news when planning trips," the Consulate General wrote on Facebook.

According to social media, the new wave of protests is expected on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Mass demonstrations erupted in Hong Kong in early June in response to a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China.

These demonstrations have often resulted in violent clashes between protesters and police.

Although the government eventually announced that it had suspended the bill, people continue to protest, demanding that it be withdrawn completely. Locals also want the city authorities to implement universal suffrage and retract criminal charges against protesters.