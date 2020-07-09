UrduPoint.com
Russian Cosmonaut Visits Elon Musk's Crew Dragon Capsule for Habitability Test - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Russian cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin joined three US colleagues on the International Space Station for a one-hour "hospitality test" inside Elon Musk's Crew Dragon space capsule, NASA said in a press release.

"The crew will arrange the cabin to suit the four space residents and report their comfort levels to engineers on the ground," the release said on Wednesday of the one-hour visit.

Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken who piloted the Space X Crew Dragon to the station in a two set configuration, and Commander Chris Cassidy joined Ivanishin.

NASA plans to use the reusable Crew Dragon capsule to shuttle up to four humans to and from the International Space Station, according to SpaceX.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine has expressed hopes that Russians and Americans will fly together on future launches from the United States, just as Americans have joined Russians on Soyuz to reach the orbiting laboratory since the Space Shuttle's retirement in 2011.

