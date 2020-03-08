UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Cross-Country Skier Bolshunov Claims Gold In Men's 50km Mass Start At World Cup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 07:10 PM

Russian Cross-Country Skier Bolshunov Claims Gold in Men's 50km Mass Start at World Cup

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Russian cross-country skier Alexander Bolshunov won the gold medal on Sunday in men's 50 km mass start at the World Cup in Norway's Oslo.

Bolshunov covered the distance in 2 hours 8 minutes 5.3 seconds, followed by Norway's Simen Hegstad Krueger who was 0.9 seconds behind and Emil Iversen (+19.5 seconds).

In the meantime, Russia's Andrey Larkov is leaving the team at the Oslo World Cup due to a fever. Upon his arrival in Moscow, Larkov is likely to be quarantined over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) concerns and will go through a medical check-up, the head of the Russian Skiing Federation, Elena Vyalbe, told Sputnik.

"Larkov will leave for home today, in the morning he woke up with a fever. He will miss [World Cup competitions] in Canada and the US... I don't think that's the coronavirus. But we can't have the rest of the team contracting a virus at the end of the season. Just one sneeze can affect everyone. He [Larkov] will fly to Moscow and possibly get quarantined," Vyalbe said over the phone.

Russia has, so far, registered 17 coronavirus cases in the country. Most of the infected patients have returned from Italy, which now has 5,883 confirmed cases.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Canada Norway Oslo Italy Sunday Gold From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ACWA Power, Uzbekistan Ministry sign US$2.5 billio ..

41 minutes ago

Personal hygiene product supplies sufficient: Unio ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on Cultural Heritage in ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai launches Industrial Control Systems Security ..

56 minutes ago

VidCon Abu Dhabi postponed to December 2020

56 minutes ago

Bangladesh confirms its first three cases of coron ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.