Russian, Cuban Foreign Ministers Holding Narrow-Format Meeting in Santiago de Cuba

SANTIAGO DE CUBA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Russian and Cuban foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov and Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla are meeting in Santiago de Cuba.

Narrow-format talks started after the ministers visited the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery, where they paid tribute to Cuban national heroes, including Fidel Castro.

Shortly before the visit to Cuba, Lavrov reiterated that Moscow did not accept Washington's increased sanctions pressure on Havana. At the same time, the Russian foreign minister said the United States did not abandon attempts to "reformat the Latin American region for its geopolitical interests."