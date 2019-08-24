Russian Defense Chief Flies to Moldova for Liberation Celebrations on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will travel to Moldova on Saturday for celebrations marking 75 years since the small Eastern European nation was freed from Nazi occupation.

Shoigu is expected to take part in festivities and meet with his Moldovan counterpart, Pavel Voicu, who said he hoped to follow up on the topics they discussed during his visit to Moscow a month ago.

The future of a Russian ammo dump in the village of Cobasna near Moldova's border with Ukraine could be discussed as well as the military partnership between Russia and Moldova.

Arrangements for Shoigu's visit caused a brief confusion in the Moldovan cabinet after Voicu broke the news to unsuspecting Prime Minister Maia Sandu, leading her to believe this was Voicu's initiative. Moldovan President Igor Dodon later said the invitation came from him.